Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) Price Target Cut to $105.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) had its price target decreased by Wedbush from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Polaris Industries’ Q3 2019 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.96 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.91 EPS.

PII has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup set a $86.00 price target on shares of Prologis and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,200 ($67.95) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Secureworks from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries to $102.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.38.

PII stock opened at $86.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.39. Polaris Industries has a one year low of $70.27 and a one year high of $125.43.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 46.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Polaris Industries will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Polaris Industries’s payout ratio is 37.20%.

In other Polaris Industries news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 8,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total transaction of $786,503.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,734,656.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 3.1% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 0.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 33.4% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

