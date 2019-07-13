Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plug Power Inc. is a leading provider of alternative energy technology focused on the design, development, commercialization and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power market. They are focused on proton exchange membrane, or PEM, fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and associated hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure from which multiple products are available. They sell and continue to develop fuel cell product solutions to replace lead-acid batteries in material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some of North America’s largest distribution and manufacturing businesses. Their current product line includes: GenDrive, GenFuel, GenCare, ReliOn, and GenKey. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PLUG. BidaskClub cut Xperi from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine raised Zumiez from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $2.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.41.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $18.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.17 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 53.11% and a negative return on equity of 802.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in Plug Power in the second quarter worth $10,731,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Plug Power by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,527,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,566 shares during the last quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd boosted its position in Plug Power by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 5,486,413 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,803,000 after purchasing an additional 576,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Plug Power by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,481,356 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 152,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Plug Power by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 284,208 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 89,744 shares during the last quarter. 31.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

