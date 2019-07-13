PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PlayAGS, Inc. is a designer and supplier of electronic gaming machines and other products and services for the gaming industry. The company’s product line-up includes Class III EGMs for commercial and Native American casinos, video bingo machines for select international markets, table game products and interactive social casino products. PlayAGS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

AGS has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on Dmc Global from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of PlayAGS in a report on Sunday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. PlayAGS presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.00.

PlayAGS stock opened at $21.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $731.23 million, a PE ratio of 688.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.87. PlayAGS has a 12 month low of $17.49 and a 12 month high of $32.80.

In other news, CEO David Lopez sold 6,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $128,901.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGS. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in PlayAGS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. 98.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

