Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) Given a €130.00 Price Target by Oddo Bhf Analysts

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) has been given a €130.00 ($151.16) target price by investment analysts at Oddo Bhf in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PFV. Warburg Research set a €250.00 ($290.70) target price on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €160.00 ($186.05) target price on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Independent Research set a €146.00 ($169.77) target price on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, HSBC set a $122.00 target price on Tiffany & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €141.33 ($164.34).

PFV stock opened at €124.60 ($144.88) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €126.60. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a 1-year low of €102.30 ($118.95) and a 1-year high of €153.60 ($178.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.61, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. It offers hybrid bearing and splitflow turbo pumps, magnetically levitated turbo pumps, turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and dry process pumps, as well as roots pumping stations; and leak detectors, mass spectrometers, gauge heads, and gas analysis equipment.

