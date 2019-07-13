Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) PT Lowered to C$0.75

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Raymond James from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 120.59% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price target on WSP Global from C$77.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. GMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.25 price target on shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.02.

Get Petrus Resources alerts:

Shares of Petrus Resources stock opened at C$0.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $15.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62. Petrus Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.21 and a 12 month high of C$1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.57.

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$20.23 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Petrus Resources will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Petrus Resources

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. The company holds 55% working interest in Ferrier/Strachan Area, which include 31,767 net acres of undeveloped land and 13,216 net acres of developed land located in west central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

Read More: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Petrus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.