Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “People’s Utah Bancorp is a bank holding company which provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It offers deposit services, commercial, personal and mortgage loans, mobile and Internet banking services; automatic teller machine services as well as business cash management services. The company serves businesses, professional firms, real estate developers, residential home builders, high net-worth individuals, investors and other customers. People’s Utah Bancorp is headquartered in American Fork, Utah. “

Get Peoples Utah Bancorp alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. FIG Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Winmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

PUB stock opened at $29.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.18. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $36.85.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $30.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.94 million. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.62%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $38,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 17,875 shares of company stock valued at $516,780 over the last ninety days. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Peoples Utah Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 409,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,341,000 after acquiring an additional 21,376 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after acquiring an additional 8,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.51% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Utah Bancorp

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peoples Utah Bancorp (PUB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Utah Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Utah Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.