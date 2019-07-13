Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

PNR has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Pentair to $39.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen set a $75.00 price target on Baxter International and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $37.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Pentair has a 52-week low of $34.72 and a 52-week high of $45.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.47.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $689.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.82 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pentair will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Pentair’s payout ratio is 30.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNR. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,962,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,156,000 after acquiring an additional 187,946 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 33,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 8,204 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

