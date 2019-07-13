Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GasLog Partners LP Unit from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock opened at $28.59 on Tuesday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a one year low of $23.96 and a one year high of $35.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.83 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.97.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $41.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.58 million. Equities analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP John P. Babcock sold 2,000 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $56,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,046. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 3,000 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $84,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,836.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $280,360 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 422.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 78,720.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the first quarter valued at $120,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 337.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

