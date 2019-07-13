P & F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

P & F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 69.2% from the May 30th total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of P & F Industries stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $8.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.33. The stock has a market cap of $25.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 0.09. P & F Industries has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

P & F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.32 million during the quarter. P & F Industries had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 1.69%.

P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and sells air-powered tools and accessories primarily to the retail, industrial, and automotive markets in the United States and internationally. The company designs, imports, and sells pneumatic hand tools, including sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, and private label customers.

