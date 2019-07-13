ORIX (NYSE:IX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORIX CORP-ADR is a diversified financial services institution with diverse operations in both corporate and retail finance, including: leasing, lending, rentals, life insurance, real estate financing and development, venture capital, investment and retail banking, commodities funds and securities brokerage. Their international operations include leasing, rentals, fixed income investment, aircraft and ship financing, commercial mortgage servicing and property development. “

Get ORIX alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Exantas Capital from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of NYSE IX opened at $76.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.11. ORIX has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $85.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 67.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($2.87). ORIX had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ORIX will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ORIX in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ORIX by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of ORIX by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 299,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,306 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of ORIX by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of ORIX by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 11,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

Further Reading: What is dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ORIX (IX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.