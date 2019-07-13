Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned Orchid Island Capital an industry rank of 53 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORC. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 1,245.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 281,240 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 595.6% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 272,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 233,423 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the second quarter worth $344,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the first quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 568,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 31,436 shares during the period. 31.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orchid Island Capital stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.47. 365,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,044. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.34. Orchid Island Capital has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.28 million, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.45.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Orchid Island Capital will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orchid Island Capital (ORC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.