Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.
Zacks has also assigned Orchid Island Capital an industry rank of 53 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.
Orchid Island Capital stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.47. 365,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,044. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.34. Orchid Island Capital has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.28 million, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.45.
Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Orchid Island Capital will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.57%.
About Orchid Island Capital
Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.
Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orchid Island Capital (ORC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.