Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Slack (NASDAQ:WORK)

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Slack’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WORK. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Slack in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Slack to $31.00 and gave the stock an average rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Slack in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Get Slack alerts:

Shares of Slack stock opened at $33.73 on Tuesday. Slack has a twelve month low of $33.37 and a twelve month high of $42.00.

In related news, insider Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $54,345.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $90,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 6,900,311 shares of company stock worth $267,016,732.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.