Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Short Interest Down 24.6% in June

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,332,400 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the May 30th total of 9,728,900 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

In related news, EVP John L. Mcintosh sold 19,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $435,810.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,491.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Mcdougald Sutton bought 7,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.02 per share, for a total transaction of $147,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,733,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $572,325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,354,303 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,435,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $449,746,000 after purchasing an additional 80,752 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,338,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,351,000 after purchasing an additional 844,972 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,037,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $81,198,000 after purchasing an additional 93,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,430,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,872,000 after purchasing an additional 345,851 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olin stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,889,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,032. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.54. Olin has a 52 week low of $17.87 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.43.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 5.14%. Olin’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that Olin will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OLN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Olin to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Alembic Global Advisors set a $95.00 price target on shares of Celanese and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Nomura lowered shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Daseke in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.08.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

