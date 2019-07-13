OHR Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:OHRP) Short Interest Up 34.4% in June

OHR Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:OHRP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 284,000 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the May 30th total of 211,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 10.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OHR Pharmaceutical stock. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OHR Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:OHRP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.86% of OHR Pharmaceutical as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OHRP traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.39. 1,579,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,807. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.43. OHR Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $6.28.

OHR Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:OHRP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter.

OHR Pharmaceutical Company Profile

OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a development stage pharmaceutical company. The company intends to merge with NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc that focuses on advancing NeuBase's peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide technology platform for the development of therapies to address severe and currently untreatable diseases caused by genetic mutations.

