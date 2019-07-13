Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Novanta Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and sells precision photonic and motion control components and subsystems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical equipment and advanced industrial technology markets. Novanta Inc., formerly known as GSI Group Inc., is based in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT opened at $87.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.90. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 1.53. Novanta has a twelve month low of $55.68 and a twelve month high of $96.31.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $157.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.85 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 7.92%. Novanta’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novanta will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 16,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $1,482,183.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,460,601.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total value of $2,805,621.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,506,588.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Novanta by 340.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Novanta during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Novanta by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp purchased a new position in Novanta during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Novanta during the 1st quarter worth $286,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

