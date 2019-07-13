Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Norsk Hydro ASA is an aluminium company with production, sales and trading activities. The company’s operating segment consists of Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Energy and Other and eliminations. Norsk Hydro ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NHYDY. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Shares of NHYDY opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $6.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates in six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, as well as the sale of alumina.

