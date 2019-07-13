Norbord’s (OSB) Average Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their average rating on shares of Norbord (NYSE:OSB) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $40.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of Vicon Industries in a research note on Friday, June 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Twin Disc from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Banner and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of TRANSAT AT from C$15.00 to C$11.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norbord has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.29.

Get Norbord alerts:

NYSE OSB opened at $23.54 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 2.07. Norbord has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $44.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.00 million. Norbord had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 11.92%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Norbord will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were paid a $0.299 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Norbord’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norbord in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Formula Growth Ltd. acquired a new stake in Norbord during the first quarter valued at $7,439,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Norbord by 625.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 238,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,338,000 after buying an additional 205,936 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Norbord by 21.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 806,301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,222,000 after buying an additional 140,535 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Norbord during the fourth quarter valued at $37,815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Norbord Company Profile

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Norbord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norbord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.