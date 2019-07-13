NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

NTDOY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Macquarie set a $155.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTDOY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 646,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,186,000 after purchasing an additional 33,655 shares during the period. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 142,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR during the 4th quarter worth about $559,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 25,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NTDOY traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.23. The stock had a trading volume of 324,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,844. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.98. NINTENDO LTD/ADR has a 12 month low of $31.38 and a 12 month high of $48.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.04.

About NINTENDO LTD/ADR

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic entertainment products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, and internationally. It provides video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware and related software.

