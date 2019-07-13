New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for New York Community Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NYCB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $0.35 target price on shares of DB Commodity Double Short ETN in a report on Friday. B. Riley set a $75.00 target price on shares of Comerica and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. New York Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.28.

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $10.52 on Thursday. New York Community Bancorp has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $12.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $266.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.24 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $1,767,000. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 286.1% during the 1st quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 58,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 43,225 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 162,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 20,594 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 893,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,339,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,014,000. 63.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Hanif Dahya purchased 1,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.31 per share, with a total value of $43,148.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

