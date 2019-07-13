New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NRZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of Carnival from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Residential Investment has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.30.

Shares of NRZ opened at $15.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.63. New Residential Investment has a 12-month low of $13.86 and a 12-month high of $18.75.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The business had revenue of $423.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.45 million. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that New Residential Investment will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.03%.

In related news, Director Andrew Sloves purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.65 per share, with a total value of $29,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,481 shares in the company, valued at $490,858.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Saltzman purchased 14,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $236,138.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,857.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in New Residential Investment by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 338,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 672,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,560,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,189,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,310,000 after buying an additional 1,406,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,183,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,238,000 after buying an additional 159,407 shares during the last quarter. 53.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

