Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receives Outperform Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $380.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock, up from their prior price target of $350.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $78.00 price target (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DISCO CORP/ADR from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $370.00 price target (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $393.24.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $373.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $361.38. Netflix has a 52 week low of $231.23 and a 52 week high of $410.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 56,966 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.74, for a total value of $21,119,574.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,966 shares in the company, valued at $21,119,574.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,208 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $453,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 167,486 shares of company stock worth $60,955,416. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new position in Netflix in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Netflix by 182.0% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 141 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Shamrock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

