NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) versus Texas Instruments (NYSE:TXN) Head to Head Review

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) and NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Dividends

Texas Instruments pays an annual dividend of $3.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. NeoPhotonics does not pay a dividend. Texas Instruments pays out 56.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Texas Instruments has increased its dividend for 15 consecutive years.

This table compares Texas Instruments and NeoPhotonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Instruments 34.84% 55.48% 29.93% NeoPhotonics -11.85% -17.55% -8.20%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.3% of Texas Instruments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.4% of NeoPhotonics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Texas Instruments shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of NeoPhotonics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Texas Instruments has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeoPhotonics has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Texas Instruments and NeoPhotonics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Instruments $15.78 billion 7.03 $5.58 billion $5.42 21.83 NeoPhotonics $322.54 million 0.69 -$43.64 million ($0.74) -6.43

Texas Instruments has higher revenue and earnings than NeoPhotonics. NeoPhotonics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Texas Instruments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Texas Instruments and NeoPhotonics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Texas Instruments 2 16 7 0 2.20 NeoPhotonics 0 4 4 0 2.50

Texas Instruments currently has a consensus target price of $109.46, suggesting a potential downside of 7.49%. NeoPhotonics has a consensus target price of $7.93, suggesting a potential upside of 66.57%. Given NeoPhotonics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NeoPhotonics is more favorable than Texas Instruments.

Summary

Texas Instruments beats NeoPhotonics on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products. This segment also provides signal chain products that sense, condition, and measure signals to allow information to be transferred or converted for further processing and control for use in amplifier, data converter, interface product, motor drive, clock, and sensing product end-markets; and integrated analog and standard products, which are primarily for sale into personal electronics, industrial, and automotive markets. The Embedded Processing segment offers connected microcontrollers, such as microcontrollers, microcontrollers with integrated wireless capabilities, and stand-alone wireless connectivity solutions that are used in electronic equipment to sense, connect, log, and transfer data; digital signal processors for mathematical computations; and applications processors for specific computing activity. This segment offers products for use in various markets, principally industrial and automotive. The company also provides DLP products, primarily for use in projectors to create high-definition images; calculators; and application-specific integrated circuits. Texas Instruments Incorporated markets and sells its semiconductor products through direct sales and distributors, as well as online. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals. The company also engages in developing pluggable coherent modules that combine NLW-ITLA with ICR and a coherent modulator; and offers 100G products for the client side and datacenter applications. In addition, it offers network products and solutions, including application-specific passive optical functionalities in modules or sub-system configurations; transceiver modules for various low speed access and mobile backhaul applications; and products for test and measurement, instrumentation, industrial, and research applications. The company sells its products to network equipment manufacturers through a direct sales force in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as NanoGram Corporation and changed its name to NeoPhotonics Corporation in 2002. NeoPhotonics Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

