Needham & Company LLC Downgrades Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) to Hold

Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has $64.91 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of XCel Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Acacia Communications from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Carbonite in a research note on Monday, July 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.07.

Get Acacia Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACIA opened at $64.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.71. Acacia Communications has a 1 year low of $31.42 and a 1 year high of $66.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.60.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.10 million. Acacia Communications had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Acacia Communications will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Murugesan Shanmugaraj sold 9,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $511,547.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Francis J. Murphy sold 514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $29,709.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,576,219 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Acacia Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Acacia Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Acacia Communications by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Acacia Communications by 1,121.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Acacia Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.