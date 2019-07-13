Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.86.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NSSC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 581.5% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 62,175.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter worth $84,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. 39.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Napco Security Technologies stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.09. The company had a trading volume of 125,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,124. Napco Security Technologies has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $34.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.63 and a beta of 0.68.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.54 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 17.34%. Napco Security Technologies’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

