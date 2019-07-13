Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) Short Interest Update

Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,582,500 shares, a growth of 39.5% from the May 30th total of 11,889,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYL. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Mylan by 222.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 15,110 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mylan during the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mylan by 22.8% during the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 64,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Mylan by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 228,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mylan by 44.4% during the first quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 21,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MYL. BMO Capital Markets cut Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Zayo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a $31.00 price target on Mylan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.15.

Shares of Mylan stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,314,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,109,887. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.76. Mylan has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $39.59.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Mylan had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mylan will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

