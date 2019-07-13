Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) PT Lowered to C$10.50

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. GMP Securities cut Mullen Group from a hold rating to a reduce rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $147.00 price objective on Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. National Bank Financial raised Cineplex to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, CIBC raised Mullen Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$13.97.

Shares of MTL stock opened at C$9.53 on Tuesday. Mullen Group has a 12 month low of C$9.36 and a 12 month high of C$16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.72, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$9.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.60.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$319.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$304.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mullen Group will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is -170.81%.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

