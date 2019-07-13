Morgan Stanley Trims Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Target Price to $43.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BHF has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Arco Platform in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a neutral rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Mylan from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Barrick Gold to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.73.

Shares of BHF stock opened at $38.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $28.52 and a 12-month high of $47.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.04.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.14). Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Margaret M. Mccarthy bought 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.08 per share, for a total transaction of $100,229.28. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,735.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Edward Chaplin bought 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $98,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,273.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 387.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 34.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

