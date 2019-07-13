Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal weight” Rating for Vesuvius (LON:VSVS)

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

VSVS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lookers in a report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price on shares of in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 673.80 ($8.80).

Vesuvius stock opened at GBX 518.50 ($6.78) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 525.52. Vesuvius has a twelve month low of GBX 469.40 ($6.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 663 ($8.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.51, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.17.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, melt shop refractories, coatings, filtration and gating systems, metallurgical and pouring control systems, feeding systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

