Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal weight” Rating for Rotork (LON:ROR)

Rotork (LON:ROR)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group raised to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 945 ($12.35) to GBX 2,060 ($26.92) in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Yunji in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lookers in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 312.71 ($4.09).

LON ROR opened at GBX 304.40 ($3.98) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 304.36. Rotork has a 52-week low of GBX 232.60 ($3.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 363.20 ($4.75). The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion and a PE ratio of 28.99.

In other Rotork news, insider Jonathan Davis purchased 484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 297 ($3.88) per share, with a total value of £1,437.48 ($1,878.32).

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

