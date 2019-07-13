Morgan Stanley Raises Metlife (NYSE:MET) Price Target to $53.00

Metlife (NYSE:MET) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sandler O’Neill downgraded Metlife from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised Yirendai from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays set a $34.00 price target on DCP Midstream and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Barrick Gold to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Metlife stock opened at $50.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.10. Metlife has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $50.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.82.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Metlife will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Metlife by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 178,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 18,425 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in Metlife by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 506,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Metlife by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Metlife by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 17,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Metlife in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

