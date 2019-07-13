Morgan Stanley Lowers Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $46.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.63% from the company’s previous close.

SCHW has been the topic of several other reports. Compass Point set a $52.00 price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) price objective on shares of in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AON in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.53.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $40.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $37.83 and a 12-month high of $54.26. The firm has a market cap of $52.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.43.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $182,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,119.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $173,984.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,190 shares in the company, valued at $3,079,158.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 841,576 shares of company stock worth $38,416,671. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $443,292,000. Harris Associates L P raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 197.1% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,940,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,932,000 after buying an additional 9,248,471 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1,183.6% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,287,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,422,000 after buying an additional 3,031,100 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 24.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,863,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,577,000 after buying an additional 2,880,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $77,259,000. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.