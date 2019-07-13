Morgan Stanley Boosts Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Price Target to $130.00

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $129.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HUBB. Stephens began coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $139.67.

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $128.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.95. Hubbell has a one year low of $91.88 and a one year high of $137.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.98.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 23.09%. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 46.09%.

In other news, insider Rodd Richard Ruland sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.98, for a total transaction of $259,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David G. Nord sold 10,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.88, for a total transaction of $1,397,768.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 144,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,709,863.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,177 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,468. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Hubbell by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,463,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $443,427,000 after buying an additional 1,914,706 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,940,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,833,000 after purchasing an additional 516,378 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,205,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,553,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

