Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ:MNTA opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.07. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $32.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 2.13.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.98% and a negative net margin of 231.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Anthony M. Manning sold 39,433 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $512,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Santiago Arroyo sold 2,531 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $37,965.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,784 shares of company stock valued at $868,941 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

