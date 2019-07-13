Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) Short Interest Update

Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,171,700 shares, a growth of 45.9% from the May 30th total of 803,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 938,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Mobileiron news, VP Sohail M. Parekh sold 25,449 shares of Mobileiron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $152,439.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 557,080 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,909.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Simon Biddiscombe sold 52,496 shares of Mobileiron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $330,199.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,319,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,297,170.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,034 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,646 over the last 90 days. 13.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Mobileiron in the 1st quarter worth about $2,102,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Mobileiron in the 1st quarter worth about $3,282,000. Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its stake in Mobileiron by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC boosted its stake in Mobileiron by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 553,778 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACK Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mobileiron by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC now owns 2,056,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,130,000 after purchasing an additional 986,700 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOBL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

Shares of MOBL stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.23. 403,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,528. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.42 million, a P/E ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 1.70. Mobileiron has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $6.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $48.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.10 million. Mobileiron had a negative return on equity of 80.43% and a negative net margin of 22.17%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mobileiron will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

