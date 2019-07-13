Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.50 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops microRNA biology, oligonucleotide chemistry, drugs and therapies for cancer, pathologic fibrosis, neuro-inflammatory and cardiovascular diseases. Miragen Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Signal Genetics, is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado. “

MGEN has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Miragen Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of MGEN opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a current ratio of 7.90. Miragen Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $7.65.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 million. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.91% and a negative net margin of 998.26%. On average, analysts expect that Miragen Therapeutics will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,756 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 11,321 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 37,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 173,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 28,760 shares in the last quarter. 42.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan.

