Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops microRNA biology, oligonucleotide chemistry, drugs and therapies for cancer, pathologic fibrosis, neuro-inflammatory and cardiovascular diseases. Miragen Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Signal Genetics, is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado. “

MGEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of MGEN stock opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.34. The firm has a market cap of $65.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.15. Miragen Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a current ratio of 7.90.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 million. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 998.26% and a negative return on equity of 71.91%. Analysts expect that Miragen Therapeutics will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 216,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,756 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 11,321 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 11,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 173,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 28,760 shares in the last quarter. 42.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Miragen Therapeutics Company Profile

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan.

