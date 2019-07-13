MenaPay (MPAY) One Day Trading Volume Hits $23,849.00

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded up 15.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. During the last week, MenaPay has traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar. MenaPay has a total market cap of $659,514.00 and approximately $23,849.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MenaPay token can now be bought for $0.0264 or 0.00000228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Dcoin, ABCC and Hanbitco.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00274005 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008682 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.66 or 0.01394708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00027641 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00129442 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000777 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,956,471 tokens. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio . MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io

MenaPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Hanbitco, Sistemkoin and Dcoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

