McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS) in a report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

MCS stock opened at GBX 141.80 ($1.85) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The company has a market cap of $761.93 million and a PE ratio of 18.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 135.25. McCarthy & Stone has a fifty-two week low of GBX 97.80 ($1.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 145.60 ($1.90).

McCarthy & Stone plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retirement housing market in the United Kingdom. The company builds, sells, and manages retirement developments. It offers retirement living developments, which provide apartments for customers aged 60 and over; retirement living plus developments, which are designed for customers aged 70 and over, as well as offers retirement properties with management services, domestic assistance, personal care, and additional support; and lifestyle living developments for customers aged 55 and over.

