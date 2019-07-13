MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) versus e.Digital (NYSE:EDIG) Critical Review

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) and e.Digital (OTCMKTS:EDIG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

MaxLinear has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, e.Digital has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

91.7% of MaxLinear shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of MaxLinear shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of e.Digital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MaxLinear and e.Digital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MaxLinear $385.00 million 4.55 -$26.19 million $0.78 31.78 e.Digital $700,000.00 N/A -$1.27 million N/A N/A

e.Digital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MaxLinear.

Profitability

This table compares MaxLinear and e.Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MaxLinear -9.17% 8.68% 4.59% e.Digital N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for MaxLinear and e.Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MaxLinear 0 6 0 0 2.00 e.Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

MaxLinear currently has a consensus price target of $20.80, suggesting a potential downside of 16.10%. Given MaxLinear’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe MaxLinear is more favorable than e.Digital.

Summary

MaxLinear beats e.Digital on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc. provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products. It also provides range of electronic devices, including cable DOCSIS broadband modems and gateways; wireline connectivity devices for in-home networking applications; RF transceivers and modems; fiber-optic modules; video set-top boxes and gateways; hybrid analog and digital televisions, and direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units; and power management and interface products. It sells its products to electronics distributors, module makers, original equipment manufacturers, and original design manufacturers through direct sales force, third party sales representatives, and a network of distributors. MaxLinear, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About e.Digital

e.Digital Corporation engages in developing and marketing an intellectual property portfolio of context and interpersonal awareness systems, advanced data security technologies, secure communication technologies, and other technologies. It is involved in licensing and enforcing its Nunchi portfolio of patents related to context and interpersonal awareness systems; microSignet data security technology based on characteristics in semi-conductors; Synap security system, method, and apparatus to solve the issues of encryption key generation and exchange; and other technologies. The company was formerly known as Norris Communications, Inc. and changed its name to e.Digital Corporation in January 1999. e.Digital Corporation was founded in 1988 and is based in San Diego, California.

