Mastech Digital Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mastech Digital Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 130.8% from the May 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mastech Digital stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastech Digital Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Mastech Digital as of its most recent SEC filing.

MHH opened at $5.29 on Friday. Mastech Digital has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $11.49.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.20 million for the quarter.

Mastech Digital Company Profile

Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized organizations, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

