Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marcus & Millichap, Inc. operates a brokerage firm specializing in real estate investments. It offers commercial real estate investment brokerage services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, land, self-storage, seniors housing, manufactured housing, and mixed-use/other property types. The company also provides a range of advisory and consulting services to developers, lenders, owners, real estate investment trusts, high net worth individuals, pension fund advisors, and other institutions. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is based in Calabasas, California. “

Shares of MMI stock opened at $31.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Marcus & Millichap has a one year low of $29.49 and a one year high of $43.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.33.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $160.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marcus & Millichap will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Mitchell R. Labar sold 10,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $330,706.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMI. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Marcus & Millichap during the fourth quarter worth about $861,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 18,780 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,756,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,313 shares in the last quarter. 57.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

