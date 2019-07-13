Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $167.40 Million

Analysts expect that Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU) will announce $167.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Manchester United’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $159.29 million to $175.50 million. Manchester United posted sales of $201.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Manchester United will report full-year sales of $811.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $803.71 million to $819.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $821.54 million, with estimates ranging from $775.91 million to $852.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Manchester United.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $152.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.97 million. Manchester United had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on MANU. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine raised Vermillion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manchester United currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANU. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Manchester United by 429.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 75,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 61,402 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Manchester United during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,290,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Manchester United by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 104,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Manchester United by 1,654.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 27,895 shares during the period. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Manchester United by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 42,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 16,825 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manchester United stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.35. 51,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,046. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.07, a P/E/G ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 0.61. Manchester United has a fifty-two week low of $16.91 and a fifty-two week high of $27.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.11.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

