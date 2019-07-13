Macquarie Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)

Macquarie reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €148.00 ($172.09) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. ABN Amro cut Akzo Nobel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup set a $12.00 price objective on Avaya and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Akzo Nobel stock opened at $31.17 on Tuesday. Akzo Nobel has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.20.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 71.19%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akzo Nobel will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. The company offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials primarily under the Dulux, Coral, Levis, and Flexa brands.

