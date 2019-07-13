Luceco (LON:LUCE) Earns Add Rating from Analysts at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Luceco (LON:LUCE) in a report released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm issued an add rating and a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price on the stock.

Shares of LUCE stock opened at GBX 103.20 ($1.35) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $165.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.67. Luceco has a fifty-two week low of GBX 32.10 ($0.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 133 ($1.74). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 117.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.35.

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, LED Lighting, and Ross and Other.

