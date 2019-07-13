Loop Capital Lowers Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) to Hold

Loop Capital lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga’s Daily Ratings Newsletter reports.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $239.10 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of $167.48 and a 12 month high of $241.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $232.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.09.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 27.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.6174 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

