Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

LOGI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup set a $95.00 price target on shares of iRobot and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Logitech International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.29.

Shares of LOGI opened at $39.52 on Tuesday. Logitech International has a 1-year low of $29.06 and a 1-year high of $49.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.16.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. Logitech International had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $624.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.43 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Vincent Pilette sold 109,181 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $4,406,545.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,380 shares in the company, valued at $7,845,176.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOGI. Boston Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,000. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its holdings in Logitech International by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 77,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 14,152 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Logitech International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 881,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,708,000 after acquiring an additional 9,466 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Logitech International by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 168,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,277,000 after acquiring an additional 113,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new position in Logitech International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,862,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

