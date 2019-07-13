Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Price Target Raised to $129.00

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $128.00 to $129.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Buckingham Research lowered Lithia Motors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Vistra Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up from $103.00) on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday. They issued an underweight rating and a $20.48 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated a hold rating on shares of Carolina Financial in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.56.

NYSE LAD opened at $119.25 on Tuesday. Lithia Motors has a 52 week low of $67.90 and a 52 week high of $124.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.29. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 15,433 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $1,759,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,991,000 after buying an additional 6,663 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the first quarter worth about $261,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 1,272.0% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 102,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after purchasing an additional 94,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 19.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 132,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,258,000 after purchasing an additional 21,760 shares in the last quarter.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

