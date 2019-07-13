LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LightPath Technologies, Inc. provides optics and photonics solutions for the industrial, defense, telecommunications, testing and measurement, and medical industries. LightPath designs, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components including molded glass aspheric lenses and assemblies, infrared lenses and thermal imaging assemblies, fused fiber collimators, and gradient index GRADIUM lenses. LightPath also offers custom optical assemblies, including full engineering design support. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Valero Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPTH opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. LightPath Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $7.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that LightPath Technologies will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LightPath Technologies news, Director Robert Ripp purchased 51,249 shares of LightPath Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $51,249.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 730,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,797. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 73,249 shares of company stock valued at $73,149 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 202,150 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned 0.78% of LightPath Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in various industries, including defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

