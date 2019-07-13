Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Speedy Hire (LON:SDY)

Speedy Hire (LON:SDY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of SDY opened at GBX 58.20 ($0.76) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.92. Speedy Hire has a 12-month low of GBX 53.40 ($0.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 66 ($0.86). The firm has a market capitalization of $305.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 62.28.

In other news, insider David J. B. Shearer purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 64 ($0.84) per share, with a total value of £64,000 ($83,627.34).

About Speedy Hire

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, survey, lifting, rail, safety equipment and ATEX, plant, site and traffic management, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

