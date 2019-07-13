Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for NEXT (LON:NXT)

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NEXT (LON:NXT) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Continental in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.91) price objective (up previously from GBX 1,500 ($19.60)) on shares of Avon Rubber in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €565.00 ($656.98) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NEXT has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,520 ($72.13).

NEXT stock opened at GBX 5,436 ($71.03) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.24, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion and a PE ratio of 12.55. NEXT has a 1-year low of GBX 3,970 ($51.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,224 ($81.33). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5,598.76.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

